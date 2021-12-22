MPC closely watching Omicron – key risk to the economy

The MPC expects the economy to expand by 0.9 per cent in 2021, up by 0.7 per cent the previous year.

The revised forecast increased by 0.2 per cent as a result of better economic growth in the third quarter.

In 2022, the economy is expected to grow at 3.4 per cent, down from the previous forecast of 3.9 per cent, because of two important factors – the number of tourists have decreased due to the Omicron outbreak and the global economy is tending to slow down from the outbreak.

In 2023, the Thai economy is expected to expand 4.7 per cent due to recovery in domestic spending and increased numbers of foreign tourists who will gradually return, according to the MPC.