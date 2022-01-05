Thai textile-garment industry weaves magic as export numbers surge

But the Thai fabric industry turned a corner in 2021 and has now catapulted back to full capacity.

In the first 11 months of 2021, Thailand exported 64.8 billion baht of garments and 188.6 billion baht of textiles, Thai Garment Manufacturers Association president Yuttana Silpsarnvitch revealed.

Thailand benefited from increased demand for garments from the US due to its trade war with China.