Business leaders: Lockdown would be disastrous for Thailand

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul issued the warning on Thursday after the Public Health Ministry raised the Covid-19 alert level from 3 to 4 amid the outbreak of omicron variant. It also recommended banning inter-provincial travel and gatherings while imposing a work-from-home policy.

Opposing any tightening of restrictions, the TCC pointed out that most of the country was fully vaccinated and the healthcare system is far from full capacity.