Thai exports to S Korea set to rocket under new RCEP

And when the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) comes into force on February 1, Seoul will lift import tax on 90.7 per cent of listed products.

Also, South Korea is opening its market to Thai durian, mangosteen, guava, papaya and dates (current tariff 24-36%) and rubberwood (5%), cutting tariffs to zero by 2031.

Also gradually cut to zero by 2036 will be duties on canned sardines, processed tuna and processed seafood (now 20%), pet food (40.4%), dextrin and modified starch (100.6-192.8%) and tapioca starch (5%).

Thai tapioca exports will see their 20 per cent tariff and 40 per cent off-quota tax gradually reduced to zero by 2041.