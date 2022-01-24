Car exports hit 9-month high in December

Figures broke through the 100,000 level after a 47.93-per-cent rise in exports from December 20 thanks to increased supply of semiconductors and auto-parts.

Thai auto exports increased to all markets – up 101 per cent to Australia and Oceania, 64.96 per cent to Europe, 54.99 per cent to North America, and 121.87 per cent to Central and South America – driven by the global economic recovery.