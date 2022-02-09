Thai gems and jewellery exports up in 2021 as key markets recover

However, including gold, the exports were worth $10.04 billion, down 44.79 per cent year on year.

One of the key factors behind the increased demand was the recovery of key markets, with the US being the number one export market, up 51.29 per cent, followed by Hong Kong 0.78 per cent, India 60.65 per cent, Germany 1.70 per cent, United Kingdom 134.66 per cent, Belgium 21.23 per cent, Japan 6.49 per cent, United Arab Emirates 29.82 per cent, Australia 10.71 per cent and Switzerland 70.43 per cent.