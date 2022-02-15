Thai rubber output to see marginal increase while demand remains high

Farmers will produce approximately 4.9 million tons of rubber, the RAOT said.

The volume of rubber exports in 2022 is expected to be approximately 4.21 million tons, an increase of 2.03 per cent from the previous year.

In the first quarter, rubber exports are expected to be approximately 1.10 million tons, an increase of 4.29 per cent, while rubber stocks are likely to decline, which is in keeping with the trend of decreasing stock in Qingdao, China. It is one of the factors helping boost exports.