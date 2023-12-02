South Korea develops world’s first quantum dot car display

It marks Hyundai Mobis' entry into the high-end automotive display arena, positioning its quantum dot innovation as a challenger to pillar-to-pillar OLED display formats that span the full width of the driver and passenger dashboard.

Hyundai Mobis’ new display boasts a 27-inch large curved screen with a slim profile of 14.5 millimetres, which can be reduced to 10 mm to meet specific customer needs. This allows for seamless integration with vehicle interior styling, aligning with the trend toward expansive, pillar-to-pillar displays.

By integrating quantum dot colour technology with local dimming capabilities, the company claims it has enhanced colour quality, contrast ratio and glare reduction — rivalling the performance of OLED at a lower price point.