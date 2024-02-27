UOB intensifies support for digital literacy, future-ready skills in remote areas

UOB My Digital Space is a flagship regional education programme to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that students in disadvantaged areas have the tools to succeed in a digital future and contribute meaningfully to the growth and prosperity of ASEAN. This enhanced initiative also includes financial literacy and career guidance, underpinning UOB's commitment to nurturing human capital for a future-ready ASEAN.

Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO of UOB, said, “Besides enhancing access to education, we also instil financial literacy from an early age as we actively contribute to building the future of ASEAN. By integrating technology into education, we are preparing the next generation with the skills needed for the digital age – critical thinking, digital literacy and problem-solving. It is a cornerstone of our strategy to ensure that today's youth can thrive in the future economy.”