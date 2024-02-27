UOB intensifies support for digital literacy, future-ready skills in remote areas
UOB Thailand has expanded its UOB My Digital Space (MDS) programme to equip 4,000 students, increasing from 3 to 6 schools across six provinces – Kanchanaburi, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Phayao and Lampang with computer labs and digital courses in core subjects.
UOB My Digital Space is a flagship regional education programme to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that students in disadvantaged areas have the tools to succeed in a digital future and contribute meaningfully to the growth and prosperity of ASEAN. This enhanced initiative also includes financial literacy and career guidance, underpinning UOB's commitment to nurturing human capital for a future-ready ASEAN.
Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO of UOB, said, “Besides enhancing access to education, we also instil financial literacy from an early age as we actively contribute to building the future of ASEAN. By integrating technology into education, we are preparing the next generation with the skills needed for the digital age – critical thinking, digital literacy and problem-solving. It is a cornerstone of our strategy to ensure that today's youth can thrive in the future economy.”
The enhancement of the UOB MDS programme is a timely response to the digital education gap, as highlighted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022. The findings advocate for robust digital resources and qualified teaching staff as critical to e-learning success, with students engaged in digital learning showing marked improvement.
Kanokwan Chowsri, Director of Thailand Collaboration for Education (TCFE), Yuvabadhana Foundation, said, "Through the enhanced UOB My Digital Space programme, we have incorporated financial literacy and career guidance into our digital education framework, we empower students to make informed decisions about their futures, leveraging technology for both academic success and personal development.”
The programme’s commitment extends to empowering educators in high-need areas with modern teaching methods. Prawit Singrung, a school director in Kanchanaburi, attested to the initiative’s transformative impact, noting significant improvements in student engagement and performance thanks to the new digital learning resources.
Prawit, a school director at Bo Phloi Ratchadapisek School in Kanchanaburi province, one of the new schools benefiting from the UOB My Digital Space programme, said, “In the past, sharing computers was common due to an inadequate number of devices. We are grateful for UOB Thailand’s support in providing our school with a digital learning room equipped with new computers, a digital learning curriculum and two teachers from Teach For Thailand. We have observed positive outcomes in our students who now enjoy learning in class and are achieving better grades. This support also aids our teachers in preparing and delivering better classes.