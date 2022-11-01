Bangchak continues expanding with more petroleum fields in Norway added to portfolio

Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group Chief Executive Officer and President, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, as Chairman of OKEA ASA, Norway, an exploration and production company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, stated that as of 1 November 2022, OKEA ASA has completed the acquisition of Wintershall Dea's 35.2 % interest in the Brage field, 6.4615% interest in the Ivar Aasen field, as well as a 6 % interest in the Nova development field.

The acquisition also includes the operatorship of Brage oil field. The total value of the transaction amounts to NOK 1.1 billion or over 4 billion Baht.

The acquisition of the Brage field and two other assets represents a significant step in OKEA's growth strategy, like the acquisition of the Draugen field in 2018. It will not only add over 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) of production capacity and bring OKEA's total production to 25,000 – 27,000 BOEPD in 2023 – 2024 but will also increase OKEA's reserves by 30 – 40%, and further expand its portfolio and strengthen the company's position as a leading mid- to-late-life operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).