Filling the three gaps: how to help women reach their digital potential

Last year, Huawei began collaborating with the ITU to organize "Walk into ICT Industry,” an event aimed at helping youth understand the latest technology trends and applications. More than 20 students from all over Thailand were invited to visit the Huawei Customer Solution Innovation and Integration Experience Center (CSIC) in Bangkok, and to receive digital skills training provided by Huawei’s ASEAN Academy in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Such training not only helps women advance, but also helps countries acquire the skill workforces they will need for the future. For example, it is estimated that the world needs about 3m more cyber security professionals than it has. Yet women make up only about one-quarter of the world’s cyber security workforce.

Last year, in partnership with Thailand’s National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and others, Huawei held the first “Women: Thailand Cyber Top Talent” competition, offering prize money to the winners totalling more than 200,000 THB. The contest aimed to raise awareness of cybersecurity, empower women, and increase the number of cybersecurity workers in the ICT industry.



Gap #2: Infrastructure

The second gap to be filled is the “digital infrastructure and connectivity gap.” ICT infrastructure is a vital component for ensuring that everyone gets access to the Internet. To this end, Huawei is working with partners to improve last-mile connectivity reaches more households.

Wireless Fiber provides high-speed connectivity to cover the “last mile” between the main data cable and an individual home or office. Wireless is easier to deploy because you don’t have to lay down cable, making it the perfect solution where cable is unavailable or impractical. For instance, a young female researcher in Chulalongkorn University is using Huawei routers (CPE) to ensure stable internet access when she travels around the country to conduct technology tests and experiments.



Fiber can provide a cost-effective solution for low-income families seeking connectivity at an entry level; basic connectivity to satisfy the main requirements for average home broadband use; and professional-level connectivity for large families or businesses, supporting data-hungry applications such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and high-resolution 4K video.

IN 2021, Huawei, NBTC, and ITU collaborated on the Giga Thailand whitepaper under the theme “Digital Infrastructure Benefits Everyone.” Huawei will keep working on this direction with the aim of enabling the ITU Connect 2030 Agenda.

Gap #3: Applications

The third and final gap to close is the “application gap.” Without good applications, Internet connectivity generates little value. Under the Universal Service Obligation project, Huawei is supporting remote education solutions and 5G telehealth and telemedicine applications so that these crucial applications are available anytime, anywhere. The company plans to bring girls from its “Girls in ICT 2023” project to experience these solutions, such as Fiber to the Room and Intelligent Photovoltaics showcase.

These and other efforts are in line with Huawei’s mission to “Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand,” and to help the country move towards a future digital in which everyone is fully connected.