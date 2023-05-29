Sustainability and queer: When two worlds collide

When it comes to gender equality at workplace, a number of corporates nearly entirely focus on heterosexual, cisgender women, and ignoring the issues of other genders and social minorities. This is truly not sustainable.

We are about to celebrate Pride month in June. This global event is an annual celebration and recognition of the LGBTIQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer/Questioning, and other diverse sexual orientations and gender identities) community. Business sector also commemorates the history and contributions of LGBTIQ+ individuals, as well as serves as a platform for advocacy and raising awareness about LGBTIQ+ rights and issues at workplace.

Modern business organizations recognize and embrace the diversity, equality and inclusion of LGBTIQ+ employees, stakeholders, and other queer individuals in society and within organizations. This can be seen from corporate’s involvement in creating an environment that is respectful, supportive, and accept of people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions. Embracing LGBTIQ+ diversity often includes policies and practices from recruitment to retirement.