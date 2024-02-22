"BNIC", an AI-Powered Operation Center

BNIC oversees and manages the networks for all services, aiming to deliver reliable, high-speed voice and data services to over 50 million customers nationwide.

BNIC's key feature is its integration of AI and machine learning which can analyse big data deeply and accurately to automate key functions of the network, such as anomaly detection. The BNIC proactively manages network operations with speed and precision, based on the most suitable algorithms for the task.

Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Technology Officer of True Corporation, said, "The Business and Network Intelligence Center is another significant milestone in enhancing True Corporation's network efficiency by introducing the leading digital communication network management centre in Thailand. Designed as a responsive customer and network management centre, BNIC is crucial for ensuring the highest-quality service to over 50 million customers nationwide, including corporate customers, and nearly 4 million TrueOnline fibre internet network users. All these services are supervised non-stop by our engineering teams at BNIC 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with AI acting as their co-pilot to ensure ideal service quality.”