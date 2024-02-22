"BNIC", an AI-Powered Operation Center
True Corporation unveiled the Business and Network Intelligence Center (BNIC), equipped with AI to enhance network reliability for 5G, 4G, and home internet.
BNIC oversees and manages the networks for all services, aiming to deliver reliable, high-speed voice and data services to over 50 million customers nationwide.
BNIC's key feature is its integration of AI and machine learning which can analyse big data deeply and accurately to automate key functions of the network, such as anomaly detection. The BNIC proactively manages network operations with speed and precision, based on the most suitable algorithms for the task.
Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Technology Officer of True Corporation, said, "The Business and Network Intelligence Center is another significant milestone in enhancing True Corporation's network efficiency by introducing the leading digital communication network management centre in Thailand. Designed as a responsive customer and network management centre, BNIC is crucial for ensuring the highest-quality service to over 50 million customers nationwide, including corporate customers, and nearly 4 million TrueOnline fibre internet network users. All these services are supervised non-stop by our engineering teams at BNIC 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with AI acting as their co-pilot to ensure ideal service quality.”
BNIC is the brain behind True Corporation's network, analysing, planning, and managing connections across Thailand. It closely monitors both the network infrastructure and external platforms that provide services to customers, such as over-the-top (OTT) applications like social media, and streaming services. Should any incident occur, BNIC can instantly analyse and manage the situation to minimise its impact on the customer.
BNIC's Primary Capabilities
Inspecting network infrastructure constitutes the main duty of BNIC, which continuously monitors network usage, including data transmission, bandwidth utilization, system integrity, and device connections. It provides real-time and in-depth performance reports for internal network sections, covering the following areas:
• Real-time monitoring and performance analysis across True Corporation's nationwide network.
• Instant alerts in case of incidents or disasters affecting all services.
• Performance reporting and solutions for network enhancement and immediate incident resolution.
• Performance reporting and proposals for optimising all OTT platforms to improve customer experiences.
• Updates on issues, resolutions, and follow-ups until complete resolution.
Moreover, True Corporation utilizes Anomaly Detection, employing AI to detect abnormalities in usage patterns from real-time usage data from all regions of Thailand. If any abnormalities are detected, the system immediately alerts and proposes solutions for swift problem resolution. All these efforts aim to boost confidence in 5G, 4G, and home internet networks, ensuring comprehensive network quality for True Corporation's customers across all services.