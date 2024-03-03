Thai aviation sector rebounds with record profits for Thai Airways, budget carriers

In the aviation sector alone, 2023 witnessed a remarkable turnaround from losses to profits, signifying a notable upswing in the aviation business throughout the year. Profits soared to 31.4 billion baht and escalated further to 40 billion baht if combined with the operations of Airports of Thailand (AOT).

This represents a significant improvement from the industry’s overall downturn in 2022 when losses amounted to 21 billion baht, including AOT operations.

Thai Airways emerged as the best performer, earning record-breaking profits of 28 billion baht. This shattered the record for the highest profit in history and surpassed the pre-Covid period in 2019 when Thai Airways incurred losses of 12 billion baht.

The airline raked in revenue amounting to 161.07 billion baht, eclipsing its 2022 figures by over 56 billion baht. However, it still fell short of the 2019 revenue of 184.24 billion baht.