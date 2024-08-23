Leading business associations meet PM, offer 3 urgent proposals

Delegations from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade on Friday met Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to discuss key issues in urgently building confidence and addressing Thailand's economic challenges directly.
Paetongtarn said the discussion was a valuable opportunity to hear proposals from the private sector. She emphasised that Thailand needed confidence and clarity to serve as a framework for cooperation between the public and private sectors.
The focus will be on debt reduction through methods like lowering interest rate and managing informal debt, establishing a debt resolution fund, addressing anti-dumping issues, and agreeing with the Chamber of Commerce on human resource development alongside the promotion of soft power. Importantly, preparations are being made to transition to a green economy, aligned with Thailand's net zero goals.
Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand Sanan Angubolkul said that Thailand's current economic situation faces challenges and multifaceted problems. The chamber gathered feedback from private sector networks nationwide, and presented three urgent proposals to the prime minister:
– Building domestic and international confidence in the short, medium, and long term
– Enhancing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises
– Developing a national strategy for sustainable future growth
“These urgent proposals will help Thailand's GDP grow at an average rate of no less than 3-5% per year. The Thai Chamber of Commerce and its nationwide member networks are ready to support and work closely with the government to ensure these economic proposals are implemented and achieve tangible results,” said Sanan.
The meeting was also attended by caretaker Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Finance Ministers Julapun Amornvivat and Phaophum Rojanasakul, and Dr Phrommin Lertsuriyadej, secretary-general to the PM.