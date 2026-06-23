Thailand tracks blackchin tilapia, redclaw crayfish ecosystem risks

Krichanont Iyapunya, spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said that, in response to the spread of non-native aquatic animals and aquatic species that could affect ecosystems in several areas, the ministry and all relevant agencies had been closely monitoring the situation.

This followed complaints over the discovery of blackchin tilapia in Samut Songkhram province and the detection of redclaw crayfish in Kwan Phayao.

He reaffirmed that the ministry had been continuously monitoring both cases, with the Department of Fisheries visiting reported sites to verify the facts, compile information and situation reports, and use them for analysis and the setting of appropriate remedial measures.