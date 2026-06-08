Conservation group sues over Chanthaburi reservoir plan

The Seub Nakhasathien Foundation has taken legal action against state agencies over the Khlong Wang Tanod reservoir project in Chanthaburi, asking the Central Administrative Court to revoke approvals for the project’s environmental and health impact assessment and temporarily block the report from being used to support the removal of national park land.

The lawsuit was filed at the Central Administrative Court on Chaeng Watthana Road at 10.30am on June 5, 2026, coinciding with World Environment Day.

The foundation’s secretary-general filed the case as an authorised representative.

The case names the National Environment Board, the expert committee responsible for reviewing environmental impact assessment reports for water resource development projects, and the Royal Irrigation Department.

At the heart of the lawsuit is the foundation’s challenge to the approval of the environmental and health impact assessment, or EHIA, for the reservoir project.

The foundation is also seeking temporary protection from the court to suspend the use of the approved report in any process to revoke land within Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park.

The foundation said it has opposed the Khlong Wang Tanod reservoir project since 2020 and has proposed reducing the project’s scale to avoid impacts on Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park, an important wildlife habitat.