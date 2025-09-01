35 years on, the spirit of Seub Nakhasathien lives on in Thailand’s forests

“Beyond the floods that endangered wildlife, animals also faced the cruelty of humans who hunted them mercilessly. The gunfire echoing through the valleys of Khlong Saeng dam scarred those of us striving to save them,” the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation recalls.

In one harrowing account, his team discovered the remains of a tapir, its fresh blood staining the earth and its body dismembered.

They searched every boat in Khlong Saeng through the night, refusing to relent. Eventually, they uncovered the tapir’s entrails hidden beneath the hull of a vessel, smeared with oil and filth.

Confronted by such cruelty, and convinced he could never single-handedly solve the crisis of wildlife destruction, Seub made the ultimate sacrifice. His suicide was a desperate plea for society to value nature and act.

Though his life ended tragically, his death gave rise to a movement. His name became a symbol of conscience, sparking guilt, grief, and a sense of responsibility in countless people to stand up for the forests.

His legacy continues to inspire rangers and conservationists. As his foundation notes, if you truly love wildlife, you will dedicate yourself tirelessly to the cause, just as he did.