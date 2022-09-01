Ceremony held to commemorate sacrifice of Thai conservationist Seub
Sanctuary officials, students and conservationists took part in a ceremony to remember the late Thai environmental activist, Seub Nakhasathien, who ended his life 32 years ago to draw public attention to poachings and encroachments.
Seub is renowned for his efforts to protect Cheow Lan Lake, Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, and Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary.
The ceremony involved giving alms to Buddhist monks and wreath-laying and was held at the management office of the Huay Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Lan Sak district of Uthai Thani province.
After Buddhist monks chanted a prayer for Seub, participants laid wreaths made of pa khao ma cloth in front of a statue of Seub.
The event was jointly presided over by Noppadon Polsen, an assistant to the PM’s Office minister, and Sasin Chalermlarp, president of the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation.
As part of the ceremony, 50 scholarships of 3,000 baht each were given to students, who are children of wildlife and park officials.
Wildlife and park officials also repeated their vow to do their best to protect wild animals and forests.
While being chief of the Huay Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, Seub turned the gun on himself on September 1, 1990 to draw attention of all sections of society to the issues of poaching and encroachments at the sanctuary.
Later on, a foundation was created to continue his spirit of protecting the western forests.
His one-storey wooden house at the sanctuary office has been preserved with all his belongings, including a camera, so that students and the public can be inspired by his love for wildlife.