Ceremony held to commemorate sacrifice of Thai conservationist Seub

As part of the ceremony, 50 scholarships of 3,000 baht each were given to students, who are children of wildlife and park officials.

Wildlife and park officials also repeated their vow to do their best to protect wild animals and forests.

While being chief of the Huay Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, Seub turned the gun on himself on September 1, 1990 to draw attention of all sections of society to the issues of poaching and encroachments at the sanctuary.

Later on, a foundation was created to continue his spirit of protecting the western forests.

His one-storey wooden house at the sanctuary office has been preserved with all his belongings, including a camera, so that students and the public can be inspired by his love for wildlife.