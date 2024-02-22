Navigating Phuket’s vibrant real estate landscape

Varied property types for diverse preferences

The Phuket real estate market is characterised by its variety. For those seeking luxury and exclusivity, there are beachfront villas that offer private access to pristine beaches and panoramic sea views.

Urban dwellers might find their haven in modern condominiums located in the heart of Phuket’s dynamic towns, offering convenience and a contemporary lifestyle.

Spacious townhouses provide a balance between comfort and convenience, ideal for families or those seeking a more community-oriented living experience. For those who dream of building from the ground up, serene land plots are available, providing a blank canvas for creating a custom home.



Buying or renting?

When considering a move to Phuket, one of the key decisions is whether to buy or rent. The choice hinges on various factors, including long-term plans, investment goals, and lifestyle preferences. Buying property in Phuket can be a wise long-term investment, offering the potential for appreciation and a steady source of income.

With a high property price-to-rent ratio, buying becomes more financially advantageous than renting in the long run, especially for those planning to stay for an extended period.



Property prices

Property prices in Phuket vary widely, with the average cost around $3,140 per square metre. Location plays a crucial role in determining price, with luxury villas in exclusive areas like Kamala, Surin, and Bang Tao commanding higher prices compared to more affordable options in areas like Rawai and Chalong. This diversity in pricing makes Phuket’s real estate market accessible to a wide range of budgets and investment capacities.