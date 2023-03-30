Gartner Unveils Top Eight Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023-2024

“There’s no question that CISOs and their teams must be laser-focused on what’s happening today to ensure their organizations are as secure as possible,” Richard Addiscott, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner said. “But they also need to make time to look up from their daily challenges and scan the horizon to see what’s coming down the track that might impact their security programs in the next couple of years.

“These predictions are a signal flare for some of those things we see emerging and should be considered by any CISO looking to build an effective and sustainable cybersecurity program.”

Gartner recommends that cybersecurity leaders build the following strategic planning assumptions into their security strategies for the next two years.

Through 2027, 50% of CISOs will formally adopt human-centric design practices into their cybersecurity programs to minimize operational friction and maximize control adoption.

Gartner research shows that over 90% of employees who admitted undertaking a range of unsecured actions during work activities knew that their actions would increase the risk to the organization but did so anyway. Human-centric security design is modelled with the individual — not technology, threat or location – as the focus of control design and implementation to minimize friction.