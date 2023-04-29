Can ChatGPT’s Smart AI Trading help me achieve financial success?

The emergence of this new breed of “generative” AI tools is making waves as technologists promote it as a new tool that will revolutionise how people work.

People love it, they trust it, and they want to use it for everything – legal work, medical advice, student papers, and so on. However, one question remains – if it is so smart, can it be used for making money? Will ChatGPT help me get rich? In particular, how can it help with investments and trading?

My short answer would be “yes”, ChatGPT, or conversational AI, can be, and is, used in trading.

The longer answer, however, would be more nuanced, as AI still has several crucial limitations.

With the introduction of its next generation, GPT-4, OpenAI's system can solve even more difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem solving abilities.

For example, GPT-4 is better at organising the large amount of data and performing a comprehensive search of relevant content.

Generally there are several main applications for AI in trading.

First, AI is being employed to develop virtual trading assistants that interact with traders and help them make informed decisions.

These assistants use natural language processing to understand traders’ questions, and in response, analyse large amounts of data to provide personalised recommendations.