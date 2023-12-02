5G subs in SE Asia & Oceania to hit 550M by 2029-end

Global 5G subscriptions are forecast to top 5.3 billion by the end of 2029.

Continued strong surge in average data consumption per smartphone in Southeast and Oceania – predicted to increase from 24GB/month to 66GB/month between 2023 and 2029.

85 % of the global population to have 5G coverage access by the end of 2029.

The statistic is featured in the November 2023 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, which estimates that there will be 610 million new 5G subscriptions for the calendar year 2023 – a 63 % increase on 2022 – bringing the global total to 1.6 billion, about 100 million more than previously predicted.

The latest report – the twenty-fifth edition – has a new upper timeline for statistical forecasts, moving from 2028 to 2029. In line with recent editions, the November 2023 report confirms enhanced mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, gaming and AR/VR/-based services as the most common early consumer use cases for 5G.

Regionally, the uptake of 5G subscriptions in North America continues to be strong. By the end of 2023, the region is expected to have the highest 5G subscription penetration globally at 61 %. 5G subscription growth has also been strong in India throughout 2023. At the end of 2023 – fourteen months after its commercial launch – 5G penetration is expected to have topped 11 % in India.