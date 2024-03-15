'MiningPro' partners private power plants for alternative energy promotion
Mining Pro, a leading cryptocurrency mining company in Thailand, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, making it the first company in the country to do so. This certification ensures the highest level of security and standards across all aspects of its services.
Additionally, Mining Pro has partnered with private power plants to promote the use of alternative power and develop joint business ventures.
Chaturaphut Triphet, CEO of Mining Pro, announced that this certification ensures that the cryptocurrency mining industry adheres to international security and data management standards. The firm is committed to providing high-quality and secure services in every aspect, with a particular focus on our Bitcoin mining machine maintenance service and cloud mining platform.
The company has become the first and only cryptocurrency mining company in Thailand to receive ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.
“ Our company imports over ten models of crypto-mining machines that generate returns in major digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. Additionally, we offer standard maintenance services for mining machines from Bitmain, a leading Chinese crypto mining machine manufacturer. Mining Pro has sold over 2,000 machines and provides mining machine maintenance services to over 1,000 investors. All machines are 100% managed by the cloud system, which meets data centre standards. All machines are insured by Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited.”
He also mentioned that the company recently imported the Antminer S21, a brand-new and cutting-edge Bitcoin mining machine with double mining power. The company expects to sell at least 500 machines this year.
Mining Pro also offers a Hash Power service, allowing investors to rent crypto-mining power daily through a cloud platform. This service allows potential investors to trial mining machines at a starting price of 500 baht per day. Investors receive mining power rewards in Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.
“This year, we have continued our cooperation with private power plants that offer suitable energy costs and electrical quantities for crypto mining. The collaboration aims to efficiently utilize the remaining electricity and generate maximum sustainable profits for both parties.
Previously, the firm installed crypto-mining container units for two private power plants, supporting 324 machines. The company also supports utilizing clean energy in crypto mining by relocating some mining machines to power plants that utilize alternative energy from biomass. Furthermore, there is a plan to participate in digital asset exchanges in Thailand, offering services to investors who want to sell digital assets obtained through crypto mining.”
Tantai Narongkoon, CEO of Titan Capital Group Holdings . and Chairman of Mining Pro, claims that Mining Pro is both the largest and only legal cryptocurrency mine in Thailand. The company has positioned itself as the central hub for crypto mining in the country, while others have ceased over the past one to two years.
The company is fully prepared to adapt to government policies that encourage the growth of a digital economy and aspires to establish a regional digital asset hub by opening the 'Crypto Mining Learning Center,' which will primarily focus on providing knowledge to new investors interested in crypto mining to understand blockchain systems and cryptocurrency benefits. It also allows interested people to visit the company's mining showroom to gain insights into this new form of investment. "The centre is positioned to become the 'Crypto Mining Hub' of ASEAN."
“Following the approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETF in January, the cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a recovery and entering a bull cycle, which further solidifies Bitcoin's position as a mainstream asset globally. With the upcoming Bitcoin Halving in April, it is expected that the price of Bitcoin will continue to rise, leading to a positive outlook for the overall crypto market.
Moreover, there is an increasing level of government support and development for digital assets, as demonstrated by the implementation of a measure to exempt value-added tax (VAT) on cryptocurrency transactions. This exemption is anticipated to encourage more transactions and investments in digital assets. All of these factors have positive effects on cryptocurrency businesses and Mining Pro's crypto mining business.”