'MiningPro' partners private power plants for alternative energy promotion

Additionally, Mining Pro has partnered with private power plants to promote the use of alternative power and develop joint business ventures.

Chaturaphut Triphet, CEO of Mining Pro, announced that this certification ensures that the cryptocurrency mining industry adheres to international security and data management standards. The firm is committed to providing high-quality and secure services in every aspect, with a particular focus on our Bitcoin mining machine maintenance service and cloud mining platform.

The company has become the first and only cryptocurrency mining company in Thailand to receive ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

“ Our company imports over ten models of crypto-mining machines that generate returns in major digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. Additionally, we offer standard maintenance services for mining machines from Bitmain, a leading Chinese crypto mining machine manufacturer. Mining Pro has sold over 2,000 machines and provides mining machine maintenance services to over 1,000 investors. All machines are 100% managed by the cloud system, which meets data centre standards. All machines are insured by Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited.”