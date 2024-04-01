Gartner predicts 80% of D&A governance initiatives will fail by 2027

“A D&A governance program that does not enable prioritized business outcomes fails,” said Saul Judah, VP Analyst at Gartner. “Through recent crises, such as Covid-19 or increased energy costs, chief data & analytics officers (CDAOs) who successfully helped their organizations navigate through those disruptions, understood the crisis and quickly pivoted D&A to help business leaders address it.”

Taking a strategic approach to D&A governance and positioning it as an essential business-centric model is more significant than a tactical approach, where D&A teams operate governance reactively, focusing on just one asset – data-only governance.

“CDAOs should stop taking a centre-out, command-and-control approach to D&A governance, and instead, rescope their governance to target tangible business outcomes, make it sensitive to opportunity and risk, and agile and scalable as their organization evolves,” said Judah.