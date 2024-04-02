Five tech trends to watch for SMEs to succeed and scale in 2024

For business owners and entrepreneurs, the ubiquity of emergent tech means a constant need for fast decision-making on the right course of action. It’s not just business. We all experience some level of tech anxiety personally or professionally day-to-day. Even digital natives like Gen Z – who have grown up knowing nothing else – are driving trends that hark back to a more analogue age.





SMEs everywhere must focus on finding tech solutions to make running their business easier and help them tap into new revenue opportunities. When it comes to technology, businesses today need to prioritize three major areas:

• Identify the right tech to adopt – pinpointing the solutions that can deliver the most value is key with so much out there.

• Reduce the risk of being left behind by digital advancements – this can seriously impact growth and business longevity.

• Invest in the right business infrastructure. This means creating a solid foundation for long-term tech integration – including IT support, software, and skilled employees.

Crucially, businesses today need to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to tech. No business is the same, and strategies need to be individual and tailored. With so much on offer, SMEs who are bold, agile, and creative when it comes to tech will benefit most now and in the future.

Despite the need for a custom approach, there are some tech trends that every business should pay attention to, regardless of their size or model. In this fast-moving environment, here are 5 trends SMEs should focus on for a smarter tech strategy in 2024: