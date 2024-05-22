Rang Chuet among top OTOP products bought via TikTok Shop

Data from TikTok Shop shows that live streaming and short videos posted by local stores notably bolstered sales in April. The biggest sellers were OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items, especially during the Songkran “Refill Your Joy with TikTok Shop” promotion.
The top selling OTOP product was natural honey, closely followed by Rang Chuet (Thunbergia laurifolia Lindl) capsules and tea.
So, why is Rang Chuet so popular?
One contributing factor to its popularity could be its detoxifying properties. Renowned for its ability to expel toxins, including pesticides and heavy metals, Rang Chuet is also believed to provide relief from fever and mouth ulcers.
Rang Chuet, identified by its purple trumpet-like flowers, is indigenous to India and Thailand, thriving in forests, bamboo forests, orchards and even along fences. It is also known as laurel clock or blue trumpet vine.
Fresh Rang Chuet leaves/vines go for about 20 baht per kilogram, while dried versions range between 120-200 baht per kilo.
According to the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Rang Chuet’s leaves and vines are primarily used for medicinal purposes.
Rich in sterols, phenolics and carotenes, Rang Chuet reportedly has a spectrum of therapeutic properties.
Preclinical studies indicate that extracts of Rang Chuet can have detoxifying effects against organophosphate and carbamate pesticides, thereby reducing mortality rates in laboratory animals. It is also believed to mitigate the toxicity of herbicide paraquat.
The plant is also said to have hepatoprotective (liver), neuroprotective (nervous system), anti-mutagenic, anti-inflammatory and blood sugar-lowering effects.
Clinical research suggests that brewed Rang Chuet tea enhances cholinesterase enzyme levels, which help reduce paraquet toxicity in exposed farmers.
It also reportedly aids in detoxifying against tetrodotoxin from horseshoe crab eggs and is traditionally used for drug addiction treatment.