Rang Chuet among top OTOP products bought via TikTok Shop

Data from TikTok Shop shows that live streaming and short videos posted by local stores notably bolstered sales in April. The biggest sellers were OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items, especially during the Songkran “Refill Your Joy with TikTok Shop” promotion.

The top selling OTOP product was natural honey, closely followed by Rang Chuet (Thunbergia laurifolia Lindl) capsules and tea.

So, why is Rang Chuet so popular?

One contributing factor to its popularity could be its detoxifying properties. Renowned for its ability to expel toxins, including pesticides and heavy metals, Rang Chuet is also believed to provide relief from fever and mouth ulcers.