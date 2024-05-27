Diabetes Schools to join Ministry of Public Health Service Plan

Thailand has seen a continuous increase in the incidence of diabetes. In 2024, there were 250,000 new diabetes cases, bringing the total number of patients to 3.5 million. The average cost of treatment is 28,000 baht per person per year, representing a significant budgetary burden.

The Ninth Health Region, which covers four provinces (Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin), has established Diabetes Schools aimed at changing health behaviour and reducing complications from diabetes.

It has also opened diabetes remission clinics in general, community, and health-promoting hospitals.