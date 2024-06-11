Rice made from egg whites?

“The research team has developed a rice alternative that allows for precise nutritional control by transforming egg white protein and converting its structure into albumen rice. This rice has the appearance, taste and texture of real rice, while retaining all the nutritional value of the grain without any adverse health impacts,” he said.

The innovative production process involves a gelling reaction between a gelling agent and a salt solution that encapsulates the albumen protein, forming long, slender grains with rounded ends, closely replicating real rice grains.

The grains then undergo a high-temperature sterilisation process at 120 degrees Celsius to ensure they are bacteria-free and maintain their shape. The resulting synthetic rice grains have a soft, sticky texture, devoid of starch and fat, providing low calories but high calcium. Importantly, the protein value of the albumen remains unchanged throughout the production process.