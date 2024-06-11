Rice made from egg whites?

Researchers from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Allied Health Sciences recently unveiled “albumen rice”, a groundbreaking alternative rice product derived from egg whites.
This innovation aims to ease health concerns associated with excessive rice consumption, such as weight gain and elevated blood sugar levels. It is particularly beneficial for diabetic patients who need to regulate their intake of starch and sugar.
Professor Dr Sirichai Adisakwatana, from the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, led the project and co-founded Thandee Innofood Co Ltd, the startup behind the product branded “eggyday”.
“The research team has developed a rice alternative that allows for precise nutritional control by transforming egg white protein and converting its structure into albumen rice. This rice has the appearance, taste and texture of real rice, while retaining all the nutritional value of the grain without any adverse health impacts,” he said.
The innovative production process involves a gelling reaction between a gelling agent and a salt solution that encapsulates the albumen protein, forming long, slender grains with rounded ends, closely replicating real rice grains.
The grains then undergo a high-temperature sterilisation process at 120 degrees Celsius to ensure they are bacteria-free and maintain their shape. The resulting synthetic rice grains have a soft, sticky texture, devoid of starch and fat, providing low calories but high calcium. Importantly, the protein value of the albumen remains unchanged throughout the production process.
Key features of the albumen rice are:
· Starch-free: Contains no starch
· Low calorie: Provides only 20kcal per 100 grams
· High protein: Promotes muscle building
· High calcium: Supports bone and dental health
· Complete fibre: Benefits the digestive system
· Gluten-free: Suitable for individuals with gluten intolerance
· Long shelf life: Can be stored for up to 18 months without refrigeration
· Convenient Packaging: Comes in easy-to-carry packs, can be consumed as steamed rice, or converted to fried rice or porridge
Albumen rice won the research team an award at the Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition.