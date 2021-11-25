Tue, December 21, 2021

National Communicable Disease Committee approves phase 2 of country’s reopening

The National Communicable Disease Committee in a meeting resolved to approve guidelines for foreigners entering Thailand without quarantine under phase 2 of reopening expected to start this December 1, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday after the meeting.

Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the second phase of the country’s reopening will be proposed to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on November 26 because the rate of infections in people entering the kingdom is quite low.

The committee will suggest reopening water and “safe” land routes through which foreign visitors can enter. Not all border checkpoints across the country will be reopened. Entry so far has been allowed only by air.

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

