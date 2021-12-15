Tue, December 21, 2021

Thai agricultural sector will urge China to solve truck traffic woes through checkpoints

Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, as chairman of the Fruit Board, ordered relevant agencies to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation and discuss with China how to facilitate the transportation of Thai fruit through its checkpoints, Alongkorn Phonbutr, adviser to the minister, said on Wednesday.

There has been a recent report by the Department of Agriculture under the Consulate-General in Guangzhou that China has set up checkpoints to control and prevent the spread of Covid-19, which is affecting the smooth movement and management of imported and exported goods via trucks through the Youyuguan and Dongxing checkpoints in Guangxi Zhuang region.

It now takes longer for vehicles to pass through the checkpoints. As a result, the number of trucks entering and exiting the checkpoints has been reduced by more than 50 per cent.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Thailand has exported more than 2 million tonnes of fruit valued at THB148 billion to China from January this year. The top three fruit exported are durian, longan and young coconut, respectively.

