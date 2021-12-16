Dates, locations of booster doses to be announced on MoH Prompt app

People who received Sinovac plus AstraZeneca in the August-October period are mainly encouraged to get AstraZeneca as a booster jab.
Those who received two AstraZeneca doses during the same period should consider Pfizer as a priority, and those who got two doses of an inactivated vaccine should go in for AstraZeneca as the booster.
The administrator of the MoH Prompt vaccination application is now discussing with the Public Health Ministry guidelines, dates and locations for people who need booster jabs and can register via apps.
Dr Wichan urged people to download the apps and register as soon as possible.
Guidelines for booster doses are expected to be revealed next week.
Published : December 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
