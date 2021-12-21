Fri, December 24, 2021

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

The Cabinet on Tuesday earmarked about 600 million baht to help approximately 120,000 workers in the entertainment industry who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme will grant 5,000 baht to each person, including those not insured under the social security scheme, provided employers can prove their place of business has been closed due to the pandemic. Pubs, bars, karaoke joints and other entertainment venues have been ordered closed since early this year.

Further details of the registration process will be released by the Social Security Office later.

Published : December 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

