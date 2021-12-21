THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

The scheme will grant 5,000 baht to each person, including those not insured under the social security scheme, provided employers can prove their place of business has been closed due to the pandemic. Pubs, bars, karaoke joints and other entertainment venues have been ordered closed since early this year.
Further details of the registration process will be released by the Social Security Office later.
Published : December 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
