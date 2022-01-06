Body of missing celebrity model found floating in Bangkok river

Officials responded to a call that a corpse was bobbing in the water at the end of Soi Charoenkrung 76/1, before fishing it from the water near Marine Department headquarters. The corpse was decomposed but dressed in clothes that matched the description of missing model Kullapat “Kendo” Pongpraphap, 27. Officials estimated he had died around two days ago.
An autopsy at Siriraj Hospital revealed the body was adorned with tattoos on the neck and left calf.
A Siriraj Hospital patient ID card found on the corpse was also registered in Kendo’s name.
The young celebrity model disappeared from his dorm in Soi Islaphap 20 on January 4. The last person who saw him in the dormitory stated that he seemed unwell.
Investigators said they would question the dormitory’s manager and check dorm CCTV footage in a bid to ascertain the cause of death.
Published : January 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
