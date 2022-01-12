Cabinet okays purchase of 4 fighter jets with a budget of THB13.8 billion

Air Force spokesman Maj-General Prapas Sonjaidee revealed on Wednesday that the Cabinet yesterday (January 11) approved a proposal to consider procurement of attack fighter aircraft to replace the first four F-16 fighters.
At this time, however, no decision has been made on whether F-35 planes will be purchased from the United States.
The Air Force commander-in-chief has stated that he wants the F-35 because of a considerable drop in the price of the warplane.
Published : January 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
