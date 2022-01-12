Sat, January 22, 2022

Cabinet okays purchase of 4 fighter jets with a budget of THB13.8 billion

The Cabinet has given the Royal Thai Air Force the green light to purchase a first batch of four fighter jets with a budget of 13.8 billion baht across four years – 2023-2526.

Air Force spokesman Maj-General Prapas Sonjaidee revealed on Wednesday that the Cabinet yesterday (January 11) approved a proposal to consider procurement of attack fighter aircraft to replace the first four F-16 fighters.

At this time, however, no decision has been made on whether F-35 planes will be purchased from the United States.

The Air Force commander-in-chief has stated that he wants the F-35 because of a considerable drop in the price of the warplane.

Published : January 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

