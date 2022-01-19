BMTA expects revenue to grow by 10% if Omicron under control

In 2021, BMTA recorded total revenue of THB7-8 billion while expenses amounted to THB13 billion, resulting in a loss of THB5-6 billion.

In 2022, the pandemic problem has been aggravated by the Omicron variant, which had caused the number of bus passengers to decrease further, Kittikan said.

At the end of 2021, before November 1 when the government opened the country, around 500,000-600,000 passengers on average used the bus services per day.

If the government manages the Omicron problem and can control the outbreak, he believes that people will be more confident and once again travel by bus. It is expected that the number of passengers will increase to 600,000 per day this year, resulting in BMTA’s revenue in 2022 growing by 10 per cent over the previous year, equivalent to THB7.7 billion to THB8.8 billion.