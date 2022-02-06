1% less solid waste in Thailand, but hazardous, infectious trash surges

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), said Thailand created 24.98 million tonnes of waste in 2021, which is 1 per cent lower than the waste created in 2021. Of the total waste, 8.61 million tonnes were recycled, marking an increase of 3 per cent from the previous year.

Atthaphon put the 1 per cent drop in solid waste down to Covid-19 lockdowns and lack of tourists. However, he said, work-from-home measures have resulted in a surge in single-use plastics such as polystyrene food boxes, plastic boxes, plastic bags, etc.