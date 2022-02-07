Thu, February 10, 2022

Anutin rules out relaxation of Covid-19 prevention measures

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has contradicted reports that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) plans to ease restrictions at its next meeting.

He said though there were 10,000 new cases a day, the ministry has already assessed and foreseen this situation as the Omicron variant is more contagious than previous strains, but less severe.

As more Thai people are getting vaccinated, the number of serious cases and deaths has declined, Anutin said.

He said Thailand is considered among countries that have controlled the disease well and effectively. He said the key thing was reaching the target number for vaccination.

As of December 2021, Thailand had a daily total of 3,500-4,000 new cases, but the mortality rate remains the same even now though daily cases have more than doubled.

"I recently had a discussion with the US Ambassador to Thailand about the coronavirus situation. He said one thing clear in Thailand's actions is that we provide information in a transparent and straightforward manner. We also expect people to help the government prevent and manage the epidemic. We, therefore, disclose the information in its entirety to make society aware and understand the situation. We provide vaccines in time according to plan with efficiency and safety," Anutin said.

He added that there will be no issue of shortage of vaccines as there is adequate stock.

Published : February 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

