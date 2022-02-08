Ministry confident of answering Cabinet’s queries on Green Line project in two weeks

The Cabinet has deferred consideration of the draft contract to invest in the MRT Green Line project, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
The Interior Ministry, which oversees the BMA, also had sought approval for extension of the concession for the Bangkok Skytrain operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System Pcl (BTSC), a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings Pcl. The ministry had proposed extension of the concession for another 30 years — from 2029 to 2059 — subject to BTSC committing to freezing the maximum fare at Bt65.
Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday, Niphon said that the Cabinet had asked the Interior Ministry to review the details of the Transport Ministry’s comments, especially the issue of the installation of a steel bridge at the Hatairat intersection and Phutthamonthon Sai 2 intersection.
The ministry will quickly go back and look at all the information to summarise and present it to the Cabinet again within two weeks, Niphon said.
Published : February 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022