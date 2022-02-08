Tue, February 15, 2022

in-focus

Ministry confident of answering Cabinet’s queries on Green Line project in two weeks

Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee has sought two weeks to summarise details of the Green Line, as there were still problems with the installation of two steel bridges, before resubmitting to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet has deferred consideration of the draft contract to invest in the MRT Green Line project, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The Interior Ministry, which oversees the BMA, also had sought approval for extension of the concession for the Bangkok Skytrain operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System Pcl (BTSC), a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings Pcl.  The ministry had proposed extension of the concession for another 30 years — from 2029 to 2059 — subject to BTSC committing to freezing the maximum fare at Bt65.

Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday, Niphon said that the Cabinet had asked the Interior Ministry to review the details of the Transport Ministry’s comments, especially the issue of the installation of a steel bridge at the Hatairat intersection and Phutthamonthon Sai 2 intersection.

The ministry will quickly go back and look at all the information to summarise and present it to the Cabinet again within two weeks, Niphon said.

Related News

Published : February 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Prayut puts Bhumjaithai in its place with House dissolution threat

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Latest News

Beijing 2022's Bing Dwen Dwen on a snowy day

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.