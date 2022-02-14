Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

All overhead cables to be moved underground in Bangkok

Nearly 1,400 kilometres of cables in Bangkok and its vicinity would go underground within three years, a lawmaker revealed on Monday.

Member of Parliament Korranit Ngamsukonratana from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, who is chairperson of the subcommittee on the organisation of electrical cables and communication lines, said work would begin in 2022.

She said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and related agencies, such as Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Provincial Electricity Authority, and National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, will jointly work towards moving electricity and communication cables underground in Bangkok and its vicinity within three years.

In 2022, urgent work will begin on moving 456 kilometres of communication power lines underground, while the remaining 936 kilometres will be completed within three years, she said.

There is also a plan to move more than 6,000 kilometres of electricity and communication cables underground in other provinces within three years, Korranit added.

Related News

Published : February 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.