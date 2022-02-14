All overhead cables to be moved underground in Bangkok

Member of Parliament Korranit Ngamsukonratana from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, who is chairperson of the subcommittee on the organisation of electrical cables and communication lines, said work would begin in 2022.
She said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and related agencies, such as Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Provincial Electricity Authority, and National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, will jointly work towards moving electricity and communication cables underground in Bangkok and its vicinity within three years.
In 2022, urgent work will begin on moving 456 kilometres of communication power lines underground, while the remaining 936 kilometres will be completed within three years, she said.
There is also a plan to move more than 6,000 kilometres of electricity and communication cables underground in other provinces within three years, Korranit added.
Published : February 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
