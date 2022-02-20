Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Tourist train collided with trailer truck on illegal road crossing: SRT

Saturday’s collision between a tourist train and an 18-wheel trailer truck in Saraburi occurred at an illegal road crossing, according to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The train was returning from Pa Sak Jolasid Dam when it slammed into the trailer in Kaeng Khoi district, injuring the train mechanic, truck driver and a passenger.

The SRT stated that it would not be held liable for the accident as the road over the railway at this point was built without permission.

The SRT Workers Union posted photos of the scene, where the trailer was snapped in two by the impact and the truck’s cabin lay on its side.

Railway unions questioned safety measures overseen by the Transport and Interior ministries, SRT and local government.

Thailand has a total of 2,630 railway crossings. Of these, 1,409 have gates, 186 have traffic signs, five have liftable barriers, 195 are railway bridges and 215 are railway underpasses. However, the remaining 620 crossings were set up by villagers, local government organisations or private companies.

The SRT has closed 122 illegal crossings, but locals in many areas have protested that its moves block access points to main roads. Many illegal crossings have thus been reopened.

Related News

Published : February 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.