Tourist train collided with trailer truck on illegal road crossing: SRT

The SRT Workers Union posted photos of the scene, where the trailer was snapped in two by the impact and the truck’s cabin lay on its side.

Railway unions questioned safety measures overseen by the Transport and Interior ministries, SRT and local government.

Thailand has a total of 2,630 railway crossings. Of these, 1,409 have gates, 186 have traffic signs, five have liftable barriers, 195 are railway bridges and 215 are railway underpasses. However, the remaining 620 crossings were set up by villagers, local government organisations or private companies.

The SRT has closed 122 illegal crossings, but locals in many areas have protested that its moves block access points to main roads. Many illegal crossings have thus been reopened.