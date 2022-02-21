Phuket wants to be pilot province where Covid is an endemic

The province has also asked to reduce quarantine time for Covid-19 patients from a full 10 days to be divided into 5:5 days – 5 days at home or hospital quarantine or hospital treatment according to symptoms, and 5 days with permission to allow patients to work while maintaining self-protection measures. This aims to fix the long leave of absence that may lead to jobs loss, the province’s deputy governor Phichet Panaphong said.

They have also requested to be a pilot province to cancel the daily report of the number of infected people, only colour codes of patients in various conditions; yellow (mild and semi-critical), red (critical), black (death).