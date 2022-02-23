Makro offers excess food to feed wildlife in bid to cut waste

The feeding will be done through 27 wildlife rescue centres that have more than 26,600 animals. CP group aims to achieve zero food waste to landfill by 2030.
Vegetables, fruits and excess food that are still edible but cannot be sold, averaging around 20 tons per month, from 17 Makro branches in 14 provinces will be sent to 27 wildlife rescue centres under the supervision of the DNP.
In addition to the DNP agencies, the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation has joined this project as well.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
