Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Makro offers excess food to feed wildlife in bid to cut waste

Siam Makro and the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding on "Food Cooperation for Wildlife", to deliver fruits, vegetables and edible excess food from Makro retail malls for feeding animals.

The feeding will be done through 27 wildlife rescue centres that have more than 26,600 animals. CP group aims to achieve zero food waste to landfill by 2030.

Vegetables, fruits and excess food that are still edible but cannot be sold, averaging around 20 tons per month, from 17 Makro branches in 14 provinces will be sent to 27 wildlife rescue centres under the supervision of the DNP.

In addition to the DNP agencies, the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation has joined this project as well.

