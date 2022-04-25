Food inflation recorded at 29.5% in March 2022

The Purchasing Managers’ Indices for both Manufacturing and Services activities increased on a month-on-month basis in March 2022, recording 57.8 and 51.3 index values, respectively.

Weekly AWPR for the week ending 22nd April 2022 increased by 314 bps to 14.20 per cent compared to the previous week.

The reserve money decreased, compared to the previous week mainly due to decrease in deposits held by the commercial banks with the Central Bank.

The total outstanding market liquidity was a deficit of Rs. 624.109 bn by the end of this week, compared to a deficit of Rs. 735.459 bn by the end of last week.

During the year up to 22nd April 2022, the Sri Lankan rupee depreciated against the US dollar by 40.1 per cent. Given the cross currency exchange rate movements, the Sri Lankan rupee depreciated against the Japanese yen by 33.1 per cent,

The Euro by 37.5 per cent, the pound sterling by 37.9 per cent and the Indian rupee by 38.6 per cent during this period.

