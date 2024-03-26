TripAdvisor readers vote Hanoi as ‘Best Food Destination for 2024’

The city has successfully surpassed several other famous food destinations across the world such as Rome in Italy, Paris of France, and New Delhi in India to win the prize.

Along with plenty of sightseeing spots, the capital is also known for its rich and diverse range of culinary culture. For most of visitors to Hanoi, their trip can’t be completed without sampling some of its famous dishes, such as pho (noodle soup), bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli), and banh mi (baguettes). Other renowned dishes of Hanoi include egg coffee, cha ca La Vong (charcoaled grilled fish), and bun dau mam tom (vermicelli with fried tofu and shrimp paste).