Jumping on the Thai bandwagon

We decided to jump onto the bandwagon. We had to wait about 20 minutes before we could place our orders at the cashier counter right at the entrance which, all things considered, was quite fast given the burgeoning crowd.

Besides the orderly rows of tables and chairs that can easily be moved around to accommodate dining groups of two to 10, the outlet’s decor is quite basic with several large posters of the house specialities on one wall. Another bright yellow wall proclaimed the signature speciality in Thai and Roman letterings, and that’s about it; obviously, this is not the kind of place that encourages you to sit and chat for too long.

Despite the kitchen being kept super busy, we didn’t have to wait too long before our dishes appeared in quick succession. Tossed with generous amounts of Chinese celery, onion and tomato slivers in a mildly spicy-tangy-sweet dressing, our starter of Chicken Feet Salad (RM9.90) was par for the course. The salad would have been more enjoyable had we not found small bones among the chicken feet.