Throwing ‘shade’ on UV levels

During this scorching and arid season, many people are preoccupied with temperature forecasts and the possibility of rainfall, but health professionals say there is another metric that should be monitored as standard practice – the Ultraviolet Radiation Index (UVI).

Solely focusing on temperatures may lead some to overlook the importance of taking measures to reduce their exposure to UV radiation, which is naturally emitted by the sun’s rays, they said.

While exposure to UV stimulates the human skin to produce Vitamin D, we should watch out for the adverse effects caused by overexposure, these health experts added.

Although Vitamin D is essential for enhancing calcium levels, promoting immunity development, and facilitating blood cell formation, caution should be exercised in dealing with the current hot weather in Malaysia, they stressed.

On its website, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said that due to Malaysia’s proximity to the equator, the UV radiation level here is higher compared with other regions.