Thai classified ads platform ENNXO tapping online amulet market

Buddhism followers in Thailand have also been known to collect and trade holy totems known as amulets or phra-krueng (พระเครื่อง) in the native tongue. Each amulet is mostly made to be a resemblance of late famous monks in the past. It is held in a strong spiritual belief that carrying and worshiping the amulets will enhance the luck of the owners, which different amulets are believed to enhance luck in different aspects e.g. wealth, relationship and health. The belief regarding the amulet has been passed down from generations to generations of Thai Buddhists, which, in turn, created markets to trade and sell amulets.

ENNXO, Thai online classified ads platform, sees a growing market of people buying and selling amulets online and decides to join in. As we’re in the online era, ENNXO believes that the same can also be done with the amulet and spiritual totems market as well. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19, the platform said it has seen a massive growth in the online amulet category on its platform. The platform states that, on the recent trend, customers are searching for the amulets that will bring one fortune or luck based on one’s birthdate (day of the week). For example, if you’re born on Monday and carry some specific amulets, it is believed that it’ll bring you more fortunes than holding some other amulets.