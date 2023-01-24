Much ado about “Immersive Performance”

The second reality check was about 15 metres into the “forest” as the audience saw a sound control board with blinking lights and shortly afterwards we’re seated around a performance area in front of what looked like a tree where the first scene unfolded. Later on, some with special tickets were invited to move to another area to watch another brief scene. Then, we’re asked to move to another larger space with more seats and on the way there were other scenes to watch. In the final and grandest scene, all characters and audience members were altogether. With the limited space of the venue, it’s evident that the production needed to handle the traffic of 120 audience members in addition to dozens of cast members. While it’s generally effective it’s far different from the show’s promises that the audience would walk around the space to watch the scenes and that there would be rest areas and recommendation for walking shoes; most of the time we’re seated and well rested. Also, frequently we heard the noise and voices or saw the light from a nearby scene we’re not supposed to.





The production design of “Luna” looked like that of children’s theatre production. In conventional playhouse, the lighting and the distance between the stage and audience could make it look magical. Here, it looked like a waste of wood and Styrofoam and was unable to create an imaginary world for the audience. By contrast, the performance by professional actors, singers and dancers was mesmerizing as they had strong concentration and could convey the play’s important messages to all members of the audience. We, with our masks on, cherished this special opportunity to watch the details of their facial expression, gestures and movements and listen to their keenly articulated dialogues and beautifully rendered songs, without the microphone, accompanied by prerecorded music which occasionally was too loud.

After almost three hours, the audience was given a brochure at the exit. To our surprise, it doesn’t contain the information on the “Luna” cast and crew but that on Chaiyapruk Foundation whose founder’s dedication to the care of Thai orphans inspired this production and to which part of the proceeds of “Luna” will be donated. I was wondering whether I had just watched a charity concert. In fact, there’s a non-immersive live orchestra version of “Luna” over the holidays last month, highlighting the fact that the songs were keenly written and composed although the whole immersive experience had much room for improvement.

As life slowly gets back to “new” normal while we try our best to live with new variants of the coronavirus disease, live performances return. While concertgoers are not required to wear masks, theatregoers do here. Meanwhile, news of the new Scenario musical “Phitsawat”, stage adaptation of late National Artist Thamayanti’s novel, scheduled for this June at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre has recently caused excitement.

Will there be more performances that label themselves “immersive” here? Yes.

Will its hype be as strong as that in 2022? I don’t think so.

