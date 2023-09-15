The changing face of K-pop: foreign artists introduce their own K-pop music

XG, a K-pop girl group consisting only of Japanese nationals formed by a Korean label XGALX, and Horizon, a K-pop boy group made up of Philippine members by MLD Entertainment, are successful examples of foreign artists garnering popularity in Korea and abroad through K-pop music.

XG is a seven-member group that debuted in Korea in March last year with the single “Tippy Toes.”

The members underwent five years of training under the K-pop training system led by the chief producer Jakops.

The group made a name for itself with its K-pop single “GRL GVNG” topping Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs powered by Twitter chart, and iTunes’ chart in 13 different regions.

Recently, it has been promoting its first EP “New DNA” on local TV music programs and also took part in KCON LA 2023 as performers.

Horizon (MLD Entertainment)

Horizon also consists of seven members who were brought together through the Filipino TV audition program "Dream Maker," jointly launched by MLD and Filipino TV broadcaster ABS-CBN.